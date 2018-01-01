Inauguration of Jacqueline Woodson as the Ambassador for Young People's Lit

The Library of Congress in collaboration with the Children's Book Council and Every Child a Reader inaugurated Jacqueline Woodson as the new National Ambassador for Young People's Literature.

Speaker Biography: Carla Hayden is the 14th Librarian of Congress.

Speaker Biography: Gene Yang was the National Ambassador for Young People's Literature from 2016 to 2017.

Speaker Biography: Carl Lennertz is the executive director of the Children's Book Council.

Speaker Biography: Jacqueline Woodson is the new National Ambassador for Young People's Literature from 2018 to 2019.