Mike Epps | Unsuccessful Thug

Comedian/actor Mike Epps gets semi-serious in this wide-ranging fan Q&A on his career in Hollywood, his advice to up-and-coming comics, and why Richard Pryor wasn’t too impressed with his backyard. His new memoir is “Unsuccessful Thug: One Comedian’s Journey from Naptown to Tinseltown.”

Michael Elliot Epps is a stand-up comedian, actor, film producer, writer, and rapper. He is best known for playing Day-Day Jones in “Next Friday” and its sequel, “Friday After Next,” and also appearing in “The Hangover” as "Black Doug". He was the voice of Boog in “Open Season 2.” As of 2010, Epps was the executive producer on a documentary about the life story of a former member of Tupac Shakur's Outlawz, “Napoleon: Life of an Outlaw.” He is also known for playing Lloyd Jefferson "L.J." Wade in “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” and “Resident Evil: Extinction.”