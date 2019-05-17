Luke William Hunt (Radford): Norms, Narratives, and Politics. Cara Nine (UCC): Do Territorial Rights Include the Right to Exclude? Ludvig Beckman (Stockholm) and Jonas Hultin Rosenberg (Uppsala): Freedom as Non-domination and Democratic Inclusion. Sean Ingham (UCSD): Why Arrow’s Theorem Matters for Political Theory Even If Preference Cycles Never Occur. Danielle Charrette reviews The Opinion of Mankind: Sociability and the Theory of the State from Hobbes to Smith by Paul Sagar. Amia Srinivasan reviews One Another’s Equals: The Basis of Human Equality by Jeremy Waldron. You can download On Civic Republicanism: Ancient Lessons for Global Politics by Geoffrey C. Kellow and Neven Leddy (2016).