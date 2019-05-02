From the Congressional Research Service, a special report on Artificial Intelligence and National Security. Julia M. Puaschunder (Harvard): On Artificial Intelligence’s Razor’s Edge: On the Future of Democracy and Society in the Artificial Age. Paul Nemitz (College of Europe): Constitutional Democracy and Technology in the Age of Artificial Intelligence. Filippo A. Raso, Hannah Hilligoss, Vivek Krishnamurthy, Christopher Bavitz and Levin Kim (Harvard): Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: Opportunities and Risks Berkman. How artificial intelligence will reshape the global order: Nicholas Wright on the coming competition between digital authoritarianism and liberal democracy. Why technology favors tyranny: Artificial intelligence could erase many practical advantages of democracy, and erode the ideals of liberty and equality — it will further concentrate power among a small elite if we don’t take steps to stop it.