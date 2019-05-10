Katerina Deligiorgi (Sussex): The “Ought” and the “Can”. Christian Tarsney (Oxford): Moral Uncertainty for Deontologists. Richard Marshall interviews Melissa Merritt on Kant and contemporary ethics. Robert J. Hartman (Gothenburg): Moral Luck and the Unfairness of Morality. Ethics from a human point of view: Paul Russell examines Bernard Williams’s attempt to make sense of ethics, without a moral system. Joshua May (Alabama) and Victor Kumar (BU): How to Debunk Moral Beliefs. Marcus Arvan (Tampa): The Dark Side of Morality: Group Polarization and Moral Epistemology. A study on driverless-car ethics offers a troubling look into our values. Philosophy can make the previously unthinkable thinkable. Against moral sainthood: As philosopher Susan Wolf argues, life is far more meaningful and rich if we do not aim at being morally perfect.
Anthony Skelton (UWO): Late Utilitarian Moral Theory and Its Development: Sidgwick and Moore. Eva Erman (Stockholm) and Niklas Moller (KTH): The Interdependence of Risk and Moral Theory. Glory, beauty, epiphany, imagination: Richard Marshall interviews Sophie Grace Chappell on how to do moral philosophy. Can we be held morally responsible for our actions? Yes, says Daniel Dennett; no, says Gregg Caruso. The kernel of human (or rodent) kindness: What we can learn from lab rats that don’t show empathy for other rats.