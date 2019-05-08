After the global financial crisis

Robert C. Hockett (Cornell): Ten Years On: What Have We Learned? What Have We Done? What Must We Do? Ross P. Buckley (UNSW), Emilios Avgouleas (Edinburgh), and Douglas W. Arner (Hong Kong): Three Major Financial Crises: What Have We Learned. Was the Great Recession more damaging than the Great Depression? The big con: Laurence Kotlikoff on reassessing the “Great” Recession and its “fix”. Edward Balleisen (Duke) and Melissa B. Jacoby (UNC): Consumer Protection After the Global Financial Crisis. Saule Omarova (Cornell): The “Too Big To Fail” Problem. Onur Ozgode (Northwestern): The Emergence of Systemic Risk: Federal Reserve, Bailouts, and Monetary Government at the Limits. This simple tool could help prevent the next financial crisis, yet the Fed refuses to use it.

Matthias Kranke and David Yarrow (Warwick): The Global Governance of Systemic Risk: How Measurement Practices Tame Macroprudential Politics. Alex Bryan (King’s): The Dominating Effects of Economic Crises. The populist revolt is not against the crash, or even its immediate aftermath, but against the nature of the recovery: Jonathan Levy reviews Crashed: How a Decade of Financial Crises Changed the World by Adam Tooze (and more).