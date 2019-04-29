PEN Out Loud: Reclaiming Our Time

A feminist retrospective of the year. With Carmen Maria Machado, whose debut short story collection Her Body and Other Parties, who is a finalist for the 2017 National Book Award and Kirkus Prize; Min Jin Lee, whose historical novel Pachinko is also a finalist for the 2017 National Book Award; and Morgan Jerkins, of the highly esteemed essay collection, This Will be My Undoing.

All three authors have unique and powerful perspectives on women’s experiences today. Machado has a distinct way of weaving the strange and otherworldly into fictional landscapes that delve into women’s inner lives; Lee turns the clock back to analyze the effects of social pressures on women in twentieth-century East Asia; and Jerkins is known for her incisively honest essays detailing the black woman’s lived experience in America today.