Ann Eisenberg (South Carolina): Distributive Justice and Rural America. Gregory H. Shill (Iowa): Should Law Subsidize Driving? From CRS, a report on Global Measles Vaccination Trends. What we know about the Southern California synagogue shooting. Anna Weiner on Jack Dorsey’s TED interview and the end of an era. Brian Feldman interviews Nick Bostrom on whether we live in a simulation. How Poland’s attacks on LGBT rights strengthened the Polish LGBT movement. Parents talk about the hardest parts of having kids. The case against solitary confinement: On any given day, some 61,000 people are in solitary confinement in US prisons — it’s time to abolish the practice. Daniel W. Drezner on U.S. grand strategy, R.I.P. Where do good jobs come from?
Grace Adeniyi Ogunyankin (Carleton): Postcolonial Approaches to the Study of African Politics. Michael Huemer (Colorado): Existence Is Evidence of Immortality. Is coming into existence always a harm? From Public Seminar, Nancy Fraser on mass psychology of crisis; and Richard J. Bernstein on Richard Rorty: The Dark Years. Women did everything right — then work got “greedy”: How America’s obsession with long hours has widened the gender gap. Humans built complex societies before they invented moral gods. Choosing our religion: Rupert Shortt on the current state of global faith. The coming obsolescence of animal meat: Companies are racing to develop real chicken, fish, and beef that don’t require killing animals — here’s what’s standing in their way.