Bustle Digital Group buys Nylon; New columnists at Jacobin

Bustle Digital Group has bought Nylon, its seventh acquisition in two years. CEO Bryan Goldberg said that they are planning to bring the magazine back into print with occasional special issues “tied to ‘flagship cultural moments’ like Coachella.” “We view print as an extension product,” he explained. “It’s impossible to think about Nylon without thinking about the magazine covers. Print is part of who Nylon is.”

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor and Liza Featherstone are joining Jacobin as columnists.

Colson Whitehead is on the cover of Time magazine, the first to be featured since Jonathan Franzen nine years ago.

How Could She author Lauren Mechling talks to the Maris Review about friendship, podcasts, and the “sharp-elbowed world of mainstream media.”

Tom O’Neill talks to Longreads about Los Angeles, conspiracies, and his new book Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA and the Secret History of the Sixties. O’Neill said that despite not being able to tie up all the loose ends in his investigation, he’s ready to move on to his next project. “I’m looking forward to not waking up in the morning and having Charles Manson on my mind ahead of anything else,” he said.