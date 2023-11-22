Jackie Wang on her new book; A teach-in about the war in Gaza

At AnOther magazine, an interview with Jackie Wang, whose new book Alien Daughters Walk Into the Sun was just published by Semiotext(e). Wang says of her process, “Usually, I’m just obsessively collecting quotes, writings, fragments, meditations, and not even thinking that it’s for anything. It’s almost like I have to go behind my back to get writing out.” Wang will appear in conversation with Janice Lee at Powell’s Books in Portland on December 8th.

The Brooklyn Institute for Social Research has posted the video from its November 3rd lecture series, “Catastrophe in Context: a Teach-In on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict and Beyond.” Readings for the free course can be found here.

In the New Yorker, Rachel Aviv profiles Joyce Carol Oates. Aviv writes, “Many authors grapple with a central preoccupation in the course of a career, until the mystery eventually loses its pull, but Oates, who has long been concerned with the question of personality and says she doubts whether she actually has one, has never exhausted her curiosity.”

Author Callie Hitchcock has started a new podcast, Nonfiction, focused on essays, reporting, memoirs, and book-length nonfiction. In the first episode, Hitchcock talks with Kate Flannery, the author of Strip Tees: A Memoir of Millennial Los Angeles.