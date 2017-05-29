From Art Monthly, Larne Abse Gogarty on the Art Right. From e-flux, Yuk Hui on the unhappy consciousness of neoreactionaries. The public square belongs to 4Chan: Joseph Bernstein on the future of civic space and free speech in the age of the alt-Right. Hiding in plain sight: How the “alt-Right” is weaponizing irony to spread fascism. Alice Marwick and Becca Lewis on the online radicalization we’re not talking about. Changing face of terrorism: The case of a white supremacist charged with murdering a black man may help redefine “terrorism”. The rising homegrown terror threat on the Right. The U.S. has a homegrown terrorist problem — and it’s coming from the right.

Suspected attacker Jeremy Joseph Christian stood out amid rising tensions in Portland. “A man yelled anti-Muslim slurs and murdered two people. Reverse the killer/slur scenario and there would be nothing else on TV for days”. “The presumption that the attacker is mentally ill and not ‘radicalized’ is strictly based on religion and race, btw”.