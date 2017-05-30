Brian D. Feinstein (Chicago): Congress in the Administrative State. Ryan David Doerfler (Penn): Who Cares How Congress Really Works? How to get Congress to do what you want: Lawmakers explain how to change their opinions. Snubbing Seth Rogen: Does celebrity testimony increase Congressional hearing attendance? Adam Bonica (Stanford): Why Are There So Many Lawyers in Congress? Republicans sell access to Congressional staffers, flouting cardinal ethics rule. Why can’t Congress get its act together? How Trump is torturing Capitol Hill: As Republicans in Congress try to fend off the flurry of scandals, they are haunted by a question — is this as good as it’s going to get?

People love to hate Congress; The Imprint of Congress by David R. Mayhew reminds us why we should treasure it.