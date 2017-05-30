Anjali J. Forber-Pratt and Dominique A. Lyew (Vanderbilt), Carlyn Mueller (Washington), and Leah B. Samples (Penn): Disability Identity Development: A Systematic Review of the Literature. This is why the West should pay attention to the drama in Macedonia. Human Rights Watch confirms torture, abuse of gay men by Chechen authorities. $25 million oil tanker gifted to Erdogan’s family is just one of many revelations in the Malta Files. Deborah Blum on the truth about domestic violence and the impacts of “Trumpcare”. Attacks like Portland’s will keep happening unless we all fight white supremacy. Bruce Robbins reviews Literary Criticism: A Concise Political History by Joseph North.

Europe’s leaders confront the worst case scenario: The President of France is talking about standing firm with predatory autocrats — and one of them is the President of the United States. Trump’s gifts to Merkel and Macron: The U.S. President did not go to Europe planning to punish Britain, reward Germany and promote France — but that is exactly what he did. There is always a tweet.