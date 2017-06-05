A new issue of Cosmos and History is out. Maika De Keyzer (Utrecht): All We Are is Dust in the Wind: The Social Causes of a “Subculture of Coping” in the Late Medieval Coversand Belt. Maria Corina Machado on Venezuela’s epic quest to recover its democracy (and more). How a new kind of protest movement has risen in Venezuela. The enduring mystery of Japan’s economy: Given the demographic realities, Japan is probably doing about as well as they could. Trump wants to divert aid away from women and the environment. Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney declares war on math. The Onion leaks a trove of Trump docs. Tom Haberstroh goes inside the “Tinderization” of today’s NBA. Is Tumblr the inheritor of the Dada movement?

The endless loop of terror victims: Indira A.R. Lakshmanan on lazy journalism that lets ISIS run the newsroom. Trump insults London mayor in wake of terrorist attack; he also took the opportunity to complain about political correctness and gun control. Donald Trump is the world’s biggest asshole. The panic president: Rarely does a leader in a liberal democracy embrace, let alone foment, fear — but that’s exactly what Donald Trump did in response to attacks in London, as he has often done before.