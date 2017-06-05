Trump’s pathological

Is Trump a new Nixon? Historians can’t agree. American Sociopath: Jerk, liar, bully, thug, con artist, scumbag, asshole — it’s as though acting badly has now become a virtue in Trump’s America, and those who behave the worst are being rewarded rather than punished for their misdeeds. Duncan Black on Trump’s worldview. Trump is not a builder, he’s a destroyer: The president only wants to sabotage and tear down what already exists — and the Republican Party is eager to let him. Trump was never going to support the Paris climate agreement because a collective-action problem is one of the concepts he is unable to grasp — Trump only understands zero-sum logic. Trump simply has no idea what he’s talking about on any subject. “I’d pay so much to just ask Trump fact questions. What is a Protestant? What is Medicaid? What are the tax rates? Who borders Israel?”

