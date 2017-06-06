Anthony Curtis Adler (Yonsei): What’s the Deal? Fichte’s Closed Commercial State, Trump, and Economic Nationalism. Hershey H. Friedman (CUNY): How to Really Make America Great Again: Lessons about Selflessness from the Book of Ruth. Trump’s diplomacy of narcissism only makes him look weak. Making ignorance great again: Climate is a casualty in the war on truth. Why Steve Bannon is winning the Game of Thrones: The President of the United States is now in full survival mode and feels compelled to go to war with the world. The lawless presidency: David Leonhardt on the major ways President Trump prefers the rule of rulers to the rule of law.

Is Trump ok? President’s mental stability a “serious problem”, conservatives say. Josh Marshall on the madness of King Trump. Trying to impeach Trump too soon would be the best way to keep him in office. The more Trump fails, the better off we’ll be.