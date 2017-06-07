From Time, family first: Karl Vick on the trials of Jared Kushner. Was Kushner seeking a Russian bailout for Manhattan building? Kushners hunting hard for a loan to pay back Chinese investors. Ivanka Trump’s political brand is dead: Either she never cared about issues like climate change, or she’s a massive failure as a White House adviser. The myth of Ivanka’s influence: Are we finally coming to terms with the reality that Ivanka is window dressing for the White House, nothing more? Rich people don’t want Ivanka Trump’s fashion: The first daughter aimed her label at wealthy sophisticated women, but it didn’t take — so she moved downmarket. U.S. urges China to release activists investigating Ivanka Trump shoe company.
Trump’s family can’t seem to stop blurring ethical lines. How Donald Trump shifted kids-cancer charity money into his business. Trump DC hotel received $270,000 from effort linked to Saudi Arabia. Eric Trump: My father has “zero conflicts of interest”. Eric Trump to Sean Hannity: Democrats “are not even people”.