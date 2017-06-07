Daniel Drezner on the most devastating foreign policy story about the Trump administration to date. The 27 words Trump wouldn’t say: Here’s the commitment the president refused to deliver at NATO headquarters. Some U.S. diplomats stage quiet revolt amid tensions with Trump. Trudeau decides it’s just not worth appeasing Trump in foreign-policy shift. Trump’s defense secretary is trying to clean up the president’s messes — it’s not going well. Trump’s staff is in denial, but world leaders aren’t. Thread: “The USA is still the biggest game in town, so it’s not like allies will all flee tmr. But Qatar incident gives strong incentive to hedge”.

The world without America: President Trump is relinquishing the United States’ global leadership role — but rather than leave a vacuum, other countries are stepping up.