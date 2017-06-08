From Foucault Studies, a special issue on Foucault’s Rome. Yannick Coenders (Amsterdam) and Sebastien Chauvin (Lausanne): Race and the Pitfalls of Emotional Democracy: Primary Schools and the Critique of Black Pete in the Netherlands. Boris Toucas on the Macron leaks and the defeat of informational warfare. Stevens Institute of Technology’s plan to honor Greg Gianforte stirs outrage. The myth of the kindly General Lee: The legend of the Confederate leader’s heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed (and more). Luke Savage on how liberals fell in love with The West Wing. The machinery of death: A review essay on the death penalty by Stephen Rohde. The first chapter from Epistemology by Ernest Sosa.
A Russian newspaper editor explains how Putin made Trump his puppet: “They consider him a stupid, unstrategic politician”. Russia’s attempt to hack US election officials, explained. Russia’s attempt to hack voting systems shows that our elections need better security: Even failed attacks can sow doubt about our democracy. Former intelligence chief James Clapper calls Russia scandal bigger than Watergate. Everything we know about the Mueller probe so far.