Richard Henry Seamon (Idaho): Dismantling Monuments. James Alexander (Bilkent): A Systematic Theory of Tradition. Myanmar treatment of Rohingya looks like “textbook ethnic cleansing”, says UN. Jared Keller on the broken promise of “never again”. Sometimes the biggest obstacle to abortion is insurance. Lost wages, serious illness and poor labor standards: Casey Quinlan on the dangers of rebuilding Texas and Florida. National flood insurance will help clean up after Irma and Harvey — and that’s a problem. Conservatives: Hurricane heroism disproves racism. Zeynep Tufekci on Equifax’s maddening unaccountability. Equifax hack is “Exhibit A” in case for regulation, Durbin says. In our cynical age, no one fails anymore — everybody “pivots”.

David Bier on five myths about DACA. DACApocalypse Now: Matt Cameron on a nightmarish lesson in Trump’s “rule of law”. Here are 5 reasons why a Dreamer bill could really happen. How the Dreamers learned to play politics. Dreamers, liars and bad economics: Trump and Sessions falsely justify a cruel action that hurts everyone except racists. “He presents himself as a pro-life man”: Pope Francis questions Trump’s decision to end DACA.