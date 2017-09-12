Russian pol: US intel missed “Russian intelligence” stealing “the president of the United States”. Thread: “How Russian provocation works in 3 easy steps”. Scott Shane on the fake Americans Russia created to influence the election. Kevin Bingle: “I ran digital for a 2016 presidential campaign. Here’s what Russia might have got for $100,000”. Brian Feldman on four important questions about Russia, Facebook, and the 2016 election. The info wars to come: Russia is weaponizing social media — it’s time we started defending ourselves. Cash-strapped states brace for Russian hacking fight. From the Brennan Center, Lawrence Norden and Ian Vandewalker on securing elections from foreign interference.