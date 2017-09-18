Michael Joel Kessler (Toronto): A Puzzle about Obscenity. Neil Gregor (Southampton): Mein Kampf: Some Afterthoughts. The big question as the U.N. gathers: What to make of Trump? Every year, the UN General Assembly handles a crisis — this year, it’s Trump. What the hell is happening in Myanmar? The Kurdish independence vote will have major repercussions for the Middle East. Chelsea Manning on the dystopia we signed up for. Harvard’s political fellowships have long been lightning rods. U.S. Army kills contracts for hundreds of immigrant recruits — some face deportation. Jesuit priest James Martin stands up for gay Catholics, then faces backlash. Stephen Greenblatt on what chimpanzees can teach us about Adam and Eve.

Florida’s poop nightmare has come true: Hurricane Irma caused massive sewage overflows, highlighting the twin dangers of an aging infrastructure and climate change. Umair Irfan on why utilities don’t move power lines out of hurricanes’ way. Solidarity after the storms: In Texas and Florida, political activists are “living socialism” with their disaster-relief efforts. For first time in 300 years, there’s not a single living person on the island of Barbuda.