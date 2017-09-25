Presidencies sometimes change course — Trump’s hasn’t so far. There is no Trump pivot, and there never will be: Boy, the “new Trump” sure disappeared fast. Jay Rosen on normalizing Trump: An incredibly brief explainer. Is Trump mentally ill, or is America? Carlos Lozada reviews The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, ed. Bandy X. Lee (and more); Twilight of American Sanity: A Psychiatrist Analyzes the Age of Trump by Allen Frances, and Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year History by Kurt Andersen. What makes Trump so dangerous?

The personal is the geopolitical: The mix of intense insecurity couple with a need for dominance and aggression is too central to Trump’s own personality not to be the driver of this vision of the world and America’s role in it. Dave Zirin on the fragile, toxic masculinity of Donald Trump. The President of the United States is regularly manipulated by Twitter bots: Fake accounts and trolls pose a bigger threat than you might think. Why Donald Trump’s tweets are only going to get worse. The loneliest president: He’s increasingly isolated in the White House, but for Donald Trump, being alone is not a liability — it’s where he’s most comfortable.