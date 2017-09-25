North Korea says Trump’s “Rocket Man” insult makes attack on U.S. “inevitable”. Sadly, North Korea’s pursuit of nukes and ICBMs makes sense. Vipin Narang on why Kim Jong Un wouldn’t be irrational to use a nuclear bomb first. How to win a nuclear standoff: President Trump and Kim Jong Un’s saber-rattling is dangerous, but not irrational. The madman theory of North Korea: How to neutralize North Korea’s nuclear threat without starting a world war. Rep. Hunter calls for pre-emptive strike against North Korea. Ariel Dorfman on nuclear apocalypse now. Donald Trump is a threat to survival of life on Earth: If nuclear war doesn’t get us, falling oxygen levels will.