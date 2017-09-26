No power, little access to water, dwindling food: The situation in Puerto Rico right now (and more and more). Puerto Rico’s agriculture and farmers decimated by Maria. Puerto Rican art institutions close in wake of Hurricane Maria’s devastation. Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello: “We still need some more help” from Washington. US to Puerto Rico — we don’t give a damn: The public, government and media all but ignore the catastrophe of our Caribbean colony. The crisis in Puerto Rico was almost totally ignored on Sunday’s talk shows. There are many “reasons” why DC is always so slow to help Puerto Rico — none of them are good. We’ll know Congress is serious about helping Puerto Rico if it axes this obscure shipping law.
Trump ignores 3.4 million U.S. citizens and focuses on football (and more). Trump still silent on Puerto Rico amid worsening catastrophe (and more). Is the crisis in Puerto Rico becoming Trump’s Katrina? Clinton versus Trump on Puerto Rico disaster: A tale of two responses. Trump hasn’t hurt Puerto Rico — yet: “Trump doesn’t seem to have interfered with the FEMA response at all, and in a way we might be able to consider that benign neglect. If he did touch it, he would surely make it worse”. “oh you wanted him to tweet about Puerto Rico? Well he did — and blamed Puerto Rico”.
“These disasters aren’t natural anymore”: A dispatch from Puerto Rico after Maria.