Take a knee: Stephen Squibb on the revenge of Colin Kaepernick. Eric Reid: Why Colin Kaepernick and I decided to take a knee. Kneeling for life and liberty is patriotic: NFL athletes are protesting on behalf of America’s founding values — and Donald Trump neither loves nor understands them. Luke Barnes on 5 shining examples of Trump’s patriotism. Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr, whose dad was assassinated by terrorists, destroys Trump’s fake patriotism. Terrell Jermaine Starr on how patriotism is for white people. From Louis Armstrong to the N.F.L.: Jelani Cobb on ungrateful as the new uppity. Bitter right-wingers don’t like black stars making millions.

The long history of civil rights protests making white people uncomfortable. Josh Marshall on Trump and the weaponization of military sacrifice. It’s actually very strange for sports games to begin with the national anthem. Alexandra Petri on the Trump administration guide to peaceful protests.