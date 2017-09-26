The four seasons of Kremlingate: The summer of scandal is over, but the autumn is just getting started. RT, Sputnik and Russia’s new theory of war: How the Kremlin built one of the most powerful information weapons of the 21st century — and why it may be impossible to stop. How Matt Drudge became the pipeline for Russian propaganda. Mark Zuckerberg’s fake news problem isn’t going away. Obama tried to give Zuckerberg a wake-up call over fake news on Facebook. Facebook was built for this: The gargantuan social network enabled Russian interference in the election, and it will do it again. Mark Zuckerberg can’t stop you from reading this because the algorithms have already won — and the machines are running the asylum. The only way to defend against Russia’s information war.