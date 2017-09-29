Why black families struggle to build wealth: Gillian B. White interviews Tom Shapiro, author of Toxic Inequality: How America’s Wealth Gap Destroys Mobility, Deepens the Racial Divide, and Threatens Our Future. White economic privilege as alive and well: Fifty years after Martin Luther King campaigned for black economic equality, the difference in income between blacks and whites remains the same. The American economy isn’t getting any less racist (and more). The everyday economic violence of black life: Renee Hatcher reviews Ferguson’s Fault Lines: The Race Quake That Rocked a Nation by Kimberly Norwood. Narender Strong interviews Darrick Hamilton on capitalism’s dichotomous nature and stratification economics.