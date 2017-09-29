Reva Siegel (Yale): ProChoiceLife: Asking Who Protects Life and How — And Why It Matters in Law and Politics. A new slew of state laws are aimed at making sure abortion coverage is banned from private health insurance plans — putting the procedure still further out of reach. An excerpt from How All Politics Became Reproductive Politics: From Welfare Reform to Foreclosure to Trump by Laura Briggs. Defending abortion without “rights”: Juniper Alcorn reviews Foucault’s Futures: A Critique of Reproductive Reason by Penelope Deutscher. Let’s talk about Roy Moore’s extremism on abortion. Artificial wombs are coming — they could completely change the debate over abortion.