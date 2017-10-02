One day in the life of battered Puerto Rico. Plunged into darkness: Sarah Jaffe interviews Javier Morillo. “I've never seen such resilient people”: Doctors and nurses on the ground in Puerto Rico. At the U. of Puerto Rico, widespread damage and anxiety after Maria. The media really has neglected Puerto Rico. Public pressure is forcing the White House to respond to the crisis in Puerto Rico. U.S. response in Puerto Rico pales next to actions after Haiti quake. Treat Puerto Rico hurricane like rebuilding Iraq and Afghanistan. Katrina experience in San Juan: Jose A. Delgado interviews John Davies, president of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and advisor to the recovery fund created by the Center for a New Economy.

The nowhere-to-run diaries: A week after Maria, hope is fading fast in Puerto Rico. San Juan Mayor begs “save us from dying”: Here’s how to help. #PubforPR online auction opens: Support Puerto Rico and win literary items.