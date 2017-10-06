Gun anarchy and the unfree state: Saul Cornell on the real history of the Second Amendment. In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, there can be no truce with the Second Amendment. The poverty of “data journalism” and the irony of gun control. I was devastated about Las Vegas — but quietly relieved that the shooter was white. NRA bans bump stocks at its own firing range. Don’t be fooled: The NRA doesn’t want to ban “bump stocks”. The NRA appeared to open the door on gun control — read the fine print. The NRA is a powerful political force but not because of its money: Liberals say Congress can’t pass gun control because it's bought by the NRA — they’re wrong.

“Democrats don’t seem to be as concerned about the victims as they are about guns”: Rep. Ted Poe claims that the Left wants to ban all guns and turn the U.S. into North Korea or Russia. Point/Counterpoint: We should talk about gun control vs. I’m going to shoot your liberal face. Looking for compromise on gun control is futile, but not for the reasons you think: Gun ownership is part of a powerful American identity that leaves little room for compromise. The gun control debate foreshadowed Trump’s America: The dynamics of the culture wars have caused a persistent helplessness in our politics.

“The numerous acts of sacrifice, heroism, humanity amidst unspeakable fear and heartbreak were there. But that is really part of the human condition. We are not really so great or exceptional in that regard. What is out of the norm is that these horrors happen here again and again. They do not happen anywhere else. That’s on us. We seem to be using the former to look away from the latter”.