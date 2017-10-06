Nine reasons Trump’s tax plan will hurt you. Study: Most of Trump tax cuts go to richest one percent. Republicans angry at economists for finding their tax cuts go to the rich. Trump could save more than $1 billion under his new tax plan. When populism means corporate tax cuts. A very taxing president: The Trump team is rich, but they want to rewrite the tax code because they care only about you. The entire rationale for these tax cuts is bullshit. Trump’s Treasury Department hides inconvenient economic report (and more). Why Trump’s tax plan will (probably) be impossible to pass. “Powerful article explaining why we need an expanded estate tax”.

The GOP’s best tax reform idea is dead, and its next-best idea is dying. Republicans aren’t going to eliminate any tax breaks. It was all worth it for this tax reform.