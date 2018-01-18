If Trump fires Mueller, Republicans won’t object. Donald Trump’s two-faced presidency: He and his administration often contradict each other — how long can this fragile arrangement last? Why Trump administration officials try so hard to flatter him. Trump set a record for White House staff turnover in the first year. “John Kelly is the man Fred Trump always wanted Donald Trump to be”. Trump’s enablers destroy their reputations for nothing. Jeff Flake’s empty words: Until the senator is willing to oppose his own party’s agenda, his anti-Trump speeches are meaningless. The rise of the privilege epiphany: Donald Trump made them realize their dumb luck in life — now what?
Kaitlan Collins on a window inside Trump’s morning “executive time”. The president watches a lot of Fox News — does it matter? President Trump isn’t crazy — but he is dangerous. Fine, Trump doesn’t have dementia — he’s just a moron. Trump isn’t a toddler — he’s an abusive patriarch. Why do we say Trump was “accused” of groping? He confessed.