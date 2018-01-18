Forthcoming from the Palgrave Handbook of Philosophy and Public Policy, Dan Demetriou (Minnesota) and Ajume Wing (Colorado): The Ethics of Racist Monuments. Philip K. Dick and the fake humans: We live in Philip K. Dick’s future, not George Orwell’s or Aldous Huxley’s. North Korea at the Olympics: Diplomatic breakthrough or propaganda victory? Black, bookish and beautiful: This all-black, all-female publishing team is ensuring authors of color get their shine. Ariel Sophia Bardi on the soft nationalism of Amma, India’s hugging saint. Investigators are scrutinizing newly uncovered payments by the Russian embassy. You can download On Kings by David Graeber and Marshall Sahlins.

Welcome to 2018: Dylan Matthews on Donald Trump’s alleged porn star affair and hush money scandal, explained. The president and the porn star: Trump’s sexual license has turned the culture wars upside down. The triumph of porn over social conservatism: Jeet Heer on why Trump’s alleged affairs with erotic stars aren’t hurting him on the Right. “How can the president of the United States get away with what looks like hush money paid to a mistress in the middle of an election? How is it that this isn’t front-page news until Trump tells us what it was all about and shows us the agreement?”