One year after the Women’s March on Washington, people are still protesting en masse — a lot. Anna North on how the Women’s March made itself indispensable: Over the past year, the march has become a crucial hub for left-wing organizations, and a potent political force for 2018. Women’s March Inc., which organized the event in Washington, has encouraged more protests — but a new group is focused on winning elections, especially in red states. The other women’s march on Washington: Rebecca Traister on the record number of female candidates running for office in 2018 for the first time (and more). A year after the Women’s March, a record number of women are running for office — will they win? Thomas B. Edsall: Will women lead the Democrats to victory?
Lucas M. Novaes (IAST): The Exit Trap: Gender Differences in Political Perseverance. Utah GOP official says giving women the right to vote was a “grave mistake”. After a year of Trump, women expect less from men — but demand more. We are living through the moment when women unleash decades of pent-up anger. Madeleine Davies on the strange comfort of victimhood. Fights among feminists aren’t a sign of the movement’s weakness — they’re a sign of its strength. Einav Rabinovitch-Fox on how the “pussyhat” became a feminist fashion icon.