Jenny Gunn (Georgia State): Deleuze, iek, Spring Breakers and the Question of Ethics in Late Capitalism. From Wired, Zeynep Tufekci on how it’s the (democracy-poisoning) golden age of free speech. Does this man know more than Robert Mueller? Simon van Zuylen-Wood on Glenn Greenwald’s war on the Russia investigation. Quinta Jurecic on Devin Nunes’s mystery memo: Repeating the cycle of distraction. The case for the subway: It built the city; now, no matter the cost — at least $100 billion — the city must rebuild it to survive. One of America’s biggest rehab companies built an empire, but after a patient named Gary Benefield died, its enemies — investors and business rivals alike — struck hard.
Brian Beutler on the shithead shutdown. The shutdown is about who gets to be an American. The government shuts down because Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. Thread: “So please, let’s stop acting like this is an accident”. Trump’s comments blaming Obama for 2013 government shutdown resurface. “There really is a @realDonaldTrump tweet for every occasion”. “He really does have a tweet for all occasions”. “there’s one of these for literally everything”. President Trump is the freest man alive.