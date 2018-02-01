Horst Eidenmueller (Oxford): The Rise of Robots and the Law of Humans. From Foreign Affairs, a special issue on how nations confront the evils of history. What’s behind rich people pretending to be self-made: Americans reflexively link hard work with reward, but what happens as the two become ever more disconnected? The first chapter from The Oceans: A Deep History by Eelco J. Rohling. The problem with calling Harvey Weinstein ugly: Body-shaming men is deeply unprogressive — even if they’re accused of sex crimes. We are what we read: John Sutherland reviews The Written World: The Power of Stories to Shape People, History, Civilization by Martin Puchner; and The Social Life of Books: Reading Together in the Eighteenth-Century Home by Abigail Williams.

Frank Jannuzi: “I don’t spook easily. I was trained to do military analysis, specializing in East Asia — China, North Korea, Vietnam. I am more worried today than at any point since 1994 DPRK nuclear crisis. US stands on the precipice of a catastrophic mistake on the Korean Peninsula”.