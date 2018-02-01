Amanda Carpenter: “I’m a Republican. Why is my party gaslighting America?” Wall Street Journal columnist Holman Jenkins Jr. discovers Trump defense to end all Trump defenses. Poof — there goes Republicans’ favorite conspiracy theory about the FBI. The real aim of the Nunes memo is the Mueller investigation. The “law and order” party has unleashed an extraordinary attack on law enforcement. Trump’s Saturday Night Massacre is happening right before our eyes. Nancy LeTourneau on Trump’s latest strategy for dealing with the Mueller investigation. If Robert Mueller is fired, the Russia probe could continue. What living in a dictatorship feels like, and why it may be too late by the time you notice it.