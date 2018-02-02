Richard A. Leo (San Francisco): Police Interrogation and Suspect Confessions: Social Science, Law and Public Policy. Baltimore cops kept toy guns to plant just in case they shot an unarmed person. Study: Pretrial detention makes poor people plead guilty. Albert W. Alschuler (Chicago): A Nearly Perfect System for Convicting the Innocent. Why does our justice system fight so hard to keep innocent people behind bars? Innocence is irrelevant: This is the age of the plea bargain — and millions of Americans are suffering the consequences. Innocent but still guilty: Inmates are sometimes offered freedom in exchange for pleading guilty to a crime they probably didn’t commit — it’s a bad deal. David Alan Sklansky (Stanford): The Problems with Prosecutors. David Alan Sklansky (Stanford): The Progressive Prosecutor’s Handbook.