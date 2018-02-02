The worst of the worst: Michael Tomasky reviews Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff (and more) and Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic by David Frum (and more). Nine questions about President Trump’s businesses and possible conflicts of interest. Here are 4 new Trump corruption stories from one day alone. Can laws fix what Trump is breaking? Preet Bharara’s latest mission is to turn presidential norms into law. Elizabeth Drew on holding a president accountable: Why it might be impossible in the age of Trump. David Atkins on some reasons for optimism in a time of darkness.