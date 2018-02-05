Arcangelo Dimico (QUB), Alessia Isopi (Manchester), and Ola Olsson (Gothenburg): Origins of the Sicilian Mafia: The Market for Lemons. Julie Beck on why we forget most of the books we read and the movies and TV shows we watch. Pentagon confirms it’s developing nuclear cruise missile to counter a similar Russian one. Trump might test a nuke “for political purposes”. Russia probe lawyers think Mueller could indict Trump. Scott Pruitt predicted Trump would act unconstitutionally as president. Caitlin Dewey on the surprising argument for extending food stamps to pets. The U.S. government is set to borrow nearly $1 trillion this year, an 84 percent jump from last year. Let them eat French fries.