From LARB, Martijn Konings, author of Capital and Time: For a New Critique of Neoliberal Reason, on the time of finance. The finance industry gambles with human lives: Laura Flanders interviews Ivan Ascher, author of Portfolio Society: On the Capitalist Mode of Prediction. Stuart Banner on his book Speculation: A History of the Fine Line between Gambling and Investing. “The markets have pretty much put on blinders”: Emily Stewart on how Wall Street learned to stop worrying and love Trump. Has Trumphoria finally hit a wall? The market isn’t the economy; still, it looks as if reality is breaking in. Why it’s going to take another financial catastrophe to fix Wall Street. Republicans gearing up for third financial crash in 3 tries. Who is to blame for the 2008 financial crisis?

From State of Nature, are we heading for another economic crash? Leading thinkers to give a brief answer to a single question. Pardon James Galbraith if he sits out the celebration of Dow 25,000 — Galbraith used his latest book The End of Normal to lay out his case that the 2007-08 financial crisis wasn’t just a brief interruption in the life of an otherwise healthy economy but instead the latest crisis for an economy that lost its footing back in the 1980s. If we are racing to the pre-crisis bubble, here are 12 charts to watch.

The Dow is tumbling as wages rise — good.