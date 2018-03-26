Marco Bresciani (Verona): The End of Which European Era? The Current Crisis of Europe in Historical Perspective. What happened to the European Union? Michael Kimmage reviews Fractured Continent: Europe’s Crises and the Fate of the West by William Drozdiak. Christian Kreuder-Sonnen (WZB): An Authoritarian Turn in Europe and European Studies. Sheri Berman on the disastrous decline of the European Center-Left: Center-left parties were essential to rebuilding European democracy after World War II — they are necessary to keep it alive today, too. Stan Persky reviews Adults in the Room: My Battle with the European and American Deep Establishment by Yanis Varoufakis (and more and more and more).

A new European narrative: Anne Applebaum reviews The Great Regression, ed. Heinrich Geiselberger; The End of Europe: Dictators, Demagogues, and the Coming Dark Age by James Kirchick; After Europe by Ivan Krastev; Slippery Slope: Brexit and Europe’s Troubled Future by Giles Merritt; Russia and the Western Far Right: Tango Noir by Anton Shekhovtsov; and In Defence of Europe: Can the European Project Be Saved? by Loukas Tsoukalis.