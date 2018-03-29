Bang for the buck: Adam Hochschild reviews Armed in America: A History of Gun Rights from Colonial Militias to Concealed Carry by Patrick J. Charles; Loaded: A Disarming History of the Second Amendment by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz; and Chosen Country: A Rebellion in the West by James Pogue. Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz on settler colonialism and the Second Amendment. Not so long ago, the Second Amendment didn’t guarantee the right to own a gun. Let’s not repeal the 2nd Amendment: John Paul Stevens’s call is a counterproductive distraction. March for Our Lives will have to become a march against the filibuster.

Isabelle Robinson: “I tried to befriend Nikolas Cruz. He still killed my friends”. Smearing Parkland students is a symptom of the Right’s ideological exhaustion. The Parkland kids have triggered conservative snowflakes. What’s with these so-called “patriots” calling for the breakup of America? Choosing assault weapons over country, "nationalists" are apparently anything but.