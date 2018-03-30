David Schlueter (St. Mary’s): Reforming Military Justice: An Analysis of the Military Justice Act of 2016. Dishonorable behavior: The scourge of military sexual assault and the warrior’s masculine code. Swords into marketshare: Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore on why trans inclusion in the military is the wrong fight. The U.S. military has a white nationalism problem: U.S. soldiers believe white nationalism is a greater security threat than Syria or Afghanistan. War, a family business — but it shouldn’t be. The recruiters: Searching for the next generation of warfighters in a divided America. U.S. active-duty military presence overseas is at its smallest in decades.

Ken MacLeish (Vanderbilt): How to Feel About War: On Soldier Psyches, Military Biopolitics, and American Empire. For veterans, a path to healing “moral injury”. An interview with Nancy Sherman, author of Stoic Warriors: The Ancient Philosophy Behind the Military Mind.

Controlling the chief: Charlie Savage reviews The Pentagon’s Wars: The Military’s Undeclared War Against America’s Presidents by Mark Perry. The true cost of Trump’s military parade: The President’s proposed parade isn’t just a wasteful paean to tin-pot despotism — it constitutes a broader threat to U.S. civil-military relations. Matthew Fay on the necessity of civilian control of the military.