Maulana Karenga (CSU-Long Beach): Trump’s Mind, Mouth and Fecal Matters: Racism’s Red Meat and Raw Sewage. Federal employees at not explicitly racist agencies describe the personal hell of working under Trump. Behind the chaos: Office that vets Trump appointees plagued by inexperience. From The National Interest, a symposium on the “deep state” in today’s Washington. Ian Shank on how Trump’s America is the German Upside Down. What a year this month has been: All of these things really happened in March 2018. Is it policy, or just Reality TV? Nicholas Carr reviews Trump and the Media by Pablo J. Boczkowski and Zizi Papacharissi.

A judge just ruled a lawsuit accusing Trump of violating the Constitution can go forward. Anna North on the Summer Zervos sexual assault allegations and lawsuit against Donald Trump, explained. Corruption, not Russia, is Trump’s greatest political liability. From Mueller to Stormy to “emoluments”, Trump’s business is under siege. The president is compromised and everyone knows it. Trump desperately needs a crack legal team — but his lawyers are no match for Mueller, and no sane attorney would join them now. “What Mueller knows”: Ensuring a special counsel report in the worst-case scenario (and more).

“Tired of the wait game”: White House stabilizers gone, Trump calling his own shots. The democratic emergency: This is American democracy’s stress test — we have only limited time to pass it. Trump is not the problem, he’s the figurehead: The right-wing billionaires who trust him to plunder the nation on their behalf will still be around after he’s gone. Trump-era politics is a surreal nightmare and we can’t wake up. The delusions of Trump-era escapism: Is unplugging from the news a rational solution or an abnegation of civic responsibility?