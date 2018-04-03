Irina D. Manta (Hofstra): Gawking Legally. Malte Dold (NYU): How to Criticize James M. Buchanan? Amartya K. Sen on the Normative Premises of Constitutional Contractarianism. Bulgaria says French thinker Julia Kristeva was a secret agent — she calls it a “barefaced lie”. John Jackson on racial science and strawman arguments. These urban experiments prove Charles Murray is wrong about race science. Gavin Evans on the unwelcome revival of “race science”. Why is Malala such a polarising figure in Pakistan? The Parkland teens are winning the culture war. What the Saudis have wrought: The Saudi-led, US-backed war in Yemen has produced a humanitarian hellscape — and there’s no end in sight.

Teacher strikes have shut down hundreds of schools in Oklahoma and Kentucky. Kentucky teachers walk out: They become the latest educators to stage a statewide protest, in response to an attack on public education from Republican Governor Matt Bevin. Agustina S. Paglayan on the real reason teachers are revolting in red states. Steve Benen on the national significance of Oklahoma’s teacher walk-out. Teachers are showing the way to reinvigorate the labor movement.