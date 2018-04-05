Dmitry Lyusin and Abdul-Raheem Mohammed (HSE): Are Emotionally Intelligent People More Emotionally Stable? An Experience Sampling Study. The Facebook follies: Deleting your account won’t un-elect Trump. Dereliction of duty: Jonathan Stevenson on H.R. McMaster. Who represents Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy today? The most important decision of Trump’s presidency: In a little over a month, he’ll choose whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal — the wrong choice could mean the Iraq war times 10. How to hit Sinclair where it hurts, according to an anonymous Sinclair anchor. The duty of rescue: Paul Collier on ethical foundations for international aid. An excerpt from Why We Lie About Aid by Pablo Yanguas. How should we punish a murder? Anti-abortion rhetoric is so extreme that it’s no wonder some activists support drastic measures.
501 days in swampland: A constant drip of self-dealing — and this is just what we know so far. Scott Pruitt was always an ethical nightmare: Donald Trump knew what he was getting when he picked Pruitt to lead the EPA. Scott Pruitt is the symptom — modern conservatism is the disease. Why conservatives tolerate Trump’s crony capitalism.