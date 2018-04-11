Christos Andreas Makridis (Stanford): Hotter Days, Better Days? The Effect of Temperature on Economic Sentiment. New memo shows how Republicans used tax bill to enrich themselves. Every criticism of the Republican tax plan is proving true. Women are chimeras, with genetic material from both their parents and children — where does that leave individual identity? China offers Trump an opportunity to save face. After his landslide victory, Viktor Orban will be empowered to continue Hungary’s slide into authoritarianism — and the opposition will need to rebuild itself from the ground up. The strange case of Anna Stubblefield, revisited. The introduction to Big Data, Health Law, and Bioethics by I. Glenn Cohen, Holly Fernandez Lynch, Effy Vayena, and Urs Gasser.
From New York’s Select All, a series of interviews with ex-Facebook employees and investors. Mark Zuckerberg has been apologizing for reckless privacy violations since he was a freshman. Ban targeted advertising: As Mark Zuckerberg testifies to Congress about Facebook's privacy failures, here’s a wholesale solution for politicians to consider. Emily Stewart on what the government could actually do about Facebook. Members of Congress can’t possibly regulate Facebook — they don’t understand it. The Senate is afraid to govern — that’s great news for Facebook.