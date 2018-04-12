Fanatic, fraud, factotum: Jonathan Chait on the rise and fall of Paul Ryan. A scam of a party says goodbye to its top fraud. House Speaker Paul Ryan was the biggest fraud in American politics. Paul Ryan isn’t retiring because he’d lose — he’s retiring because Republicans are screwed. Paul Ryan leaves Congress with his central goal unfulfilled. Paul Ryan says Trump’s presidency was worth it for the tax cuts (and more). Tara Golshan on how Trump broke Paul Ryan. Paul Ryan’s legacy will be defined by his support for Donald Trump. Paul Ryan paved the way for Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party. Meet the white nationalist most likely to take over for Paul Ryan now that Ryan is retiring. Ryan’s retirement could roil House Republicans.